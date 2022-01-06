German Foreign Ministry Condemns Ballistic Missile Launch by North Korea

The German Federal Foreign Office condemned on Thursday the launch of a ballistic missile conducted by North Korea

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The German Federal Foreign Office condemned on Thursday the launch of a ballistic missile conducted by North Korea.

"The German Government vehemently condemns the testing of a ballistic missile by North Korea. This ballistic missile test constitutes a serious violation of the obligations set out by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and thus jeopardises international and regional stability and security," the ministry said.

The German government once again "calls on North Korea to abide by its obligations under international law, to accept the offers of talks put forward by the United States and South Korea and to enter into serious negotiations on the dismantling of its nuclear and missile programmes," according to the foreign office.

North Korea is "bound to the complete, verifiable and irreversible ending of its programmes to develop weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles."

On Wednesday, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile, fired by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan. This was the first test of North Korean weapons this year. The last one took place on October 19, 2021, when North Korea tested a new submarine ballistic missile.