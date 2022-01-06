UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Ministry Condemns Ballistic Missile Launch By North Korea

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 08:49 PM

German Foreign Ministry Condemns Ballistic Missile Launch by North Korea

The German Federal Foreign Office condemned on Thursday the launch of a ballistic missile conducted by North Korea

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The German Federal Foreign Office condemned on Thursday the launch of a ballistic missile conducted by North Korea.

"The German Government vehemently condemns the testing of a ballistic missile by North Korea. This ballistic missile test constitutes a serious violation of the obligations set out by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and thus jeopardises international and regional stability and security," the ministry said.

The German government once again "calls on North Korea to abide by its obligations under international law, to accept the offers of talks put forward by the United States and South Korea and to enter into serious negotiations on the dismantling of its nuclear and missile programmes," according to the foreign office.

North Korea is "bound to the complete, verifiable and irreversible ending of its programmes to develop weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles."

On Wednesday, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile, fired by North Korea in the direction of the Sea of Japan. This was the first test of North Korean weapons this year. The last one took place on October 19, 2021, when North Korea tested a new submarine ballistic missile.

Related Topics

Foreign Office United Nations Nuclear German Japan South Korea United States North Korea October Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

16 minutes ago
 Late start at Wanderers after rain frustrates Sout ..

Late start at Wanderers after rain frustrates South Africa and India

13 seconds ago
 South African Lategan wins Dakar fifth stage, al-A ..

South African Lategan wins Dakar fifth stage, al-Attiyah retains lead

15 seconds ago
 360 new corona cases reported in Punjab

360 new corona cases reported in Punjab

16 seconds ago
 Papadakis, Cizeron withdraw from Europeans over Co ..

Papadakis, Cizeron withdraw from Europeans over Covid-19 fears

18 seconds ago
 France urges 'moderation' from all sides in Kazakh ..

France urges 'moderation' from all sides in Kazakhstan: foreign minister

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.