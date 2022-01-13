BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The German Foreign Ministry condemned a regular test of a ballistic missile by North Korea and called on Pyongyang to stop provocations.

"The Federal government strongly condemns the resumption of ballistic missile tests by North Korea.

With the second missile test in a few days, North Korea is once again flagrantly violating its obligations under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the ministry said.

"Thus, North Korea is irresponsibly endangering international and regional security and stability," it said.