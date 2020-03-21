UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Ministry Condemns North Korea's Recent Short-Range Missiles Launch

The German Foreign Office on Saturday strongly condemned North Korea's recent launch of ballistic missiles, which undermines international security

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The German Foreign Office on Saturday strongly condemned North Korea's recent launch of ballistic missiles, which undermines international security.

Earlier in the day, two short-range missiles launched by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan flew 410 kilometers (over 250 miles), with the maximum altitude of 50 kilometers, South Korean media reported. The South Korean military described Pyongyang's tests as "a very inappropriate act" amid the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19.

"The Federal Government vehemently condemns today's test by North Korea of two short-range ballistic missiles. After two tests of many missiles this month and a total of 15 tests since May 2019, the DPRK again violated its obligations arising from ... UN Security Council resolutions," the German foreign office said, adding that this irresponsibly undermines international security.

Saturday's North Korean tests have become the third in a row after those conducted on March 2 and March 9.

