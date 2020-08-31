German Foreign Ministry Confirms Plan To Summon Belarusian Ambassador On Monday
Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 03:50 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed its plan to summon Belarusian Ambassador Denis Sidorenko after some foreign journalists in Belarus lost their accreditation.
"I can add that the ambassador of Belarus will be summoned to the Foreign Ministry for an urgent discussion," the spokesman for the ministry, Christofer Burger, told reporters.