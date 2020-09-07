German Foreign Ministry Deflects Question on Failing to Share Info on Navalny With Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry explained on Monday that it shared the information about the condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny with the European Union and NATO but not Russia exactly because the incident happened in Russia.

"The German government saw the need to brief the Russian ambassador in Germany, and then the general public and our partners in the EU and NATO. As you say, he is a Russian citizen, the incident happened in Russia, and this is where he received treatment during the first two days after the poisoning," Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said at a briefing, when asked why Berlin has not yet provided the information to Russia.