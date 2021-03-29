UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Ministry Expresses Concerns Over Reports About Hacker Attack On Bundestag

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:12 PM

The German Foreign Office is concerned over reports about a hacker attack on the Bundestag, it awaits the results of the investigation, spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The German Foreign Office is concerned over reports about a hacker attack on the Bundestag, it awaits the results of the investigation, spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday.

Late last week, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing unnamed sources, that at least seven lawmakers had been targeted by phishing emails.

According to the report, German special services suspect some hackers, allegedly acting on instructions of the Russian intelligence, to be behind the attack. Meanwhile, the German parliament told Sputnik it had not recently come under any direct hacker attack.

"Everyone is aware of the reports about hacker attacks. This causes concerns. These are not the first reports, there have been some hacker attacks in the past. The latest attack is currently under investigation. We will make conclusions and announce which measures will be implemented after we receive the results," Sasse said at a briefing.

