UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Ministry Expresses Deep Concern Over US Plans To Sanction ICC Officials

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:21 PM

German Foreign Ministry Expresses Deep Concern Over US Plans to Sanction ICC Officials

The German Foreign Ministry on Friday has expressed its deep concern over Washington's plans to sanction members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after an investigation into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan was given the green light

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry on Friday has expressed its deep concern over Washington's plans to sanction members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after an investigation into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan was given the green light.

"We have noted with great concern the US statement that gives the secretary of state the opportunity, in some cases, to introduce additional visa restrictions and additional economic sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The White House said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order authorizing the use of sanctions against ICC officials who are directly involved in the court's investigation of possible US war crimes committed by the military and other personnel in Afghanistan since 2003.

Berlin reiterated its support for the ICC, adding that the German government rejects any attempts to put pressure on the court.

"Germany is one of the strongest supporters of the ICC. We have full confidence in its work. It is an indispensable institution in the fight against impunity for international crimes, and it is needed today more than it has ever been. We reject any attempts to put pressure on the independent court, its staff, and those who work with it," the foreign ministry said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan ICC Washington White House German Trump Germany Visa Criminals Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

1 hour ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.