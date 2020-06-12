German Foreign Ministry Expresses Deep Concern Over US Plans to Sanction ICC Officials

The German Foreign Ministry on Friday has expressed its deep concern over Washington's plans to sanction members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after an investigation into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan was given the green light

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry on Friday has expressed its deep concern over Washington's plans to sanction members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after an investigation into possible US war crimes in Afghanistan was given the green light.

"We have noted with great concern the US statement that gives the secretary of state the opportunity, in some cases, to introduce additional visa restrictions and additional economic sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The White House said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order authorizing the use of sanctions against ICC officials who are directly involved in the court's investigation of possible US war crimes committed by the military and other personnel in Afghanistan since 2003.

Berlin reiterated its support for the ICC, adding that the German government rejects any attempts to put pressure on the court.

"Germany is one of the strongest supporters of the ICC. We have full confidence in its work. It is an indispensable institution in the fight against impunity for international crimes, and it is needed today more than it has ever been. We reject any attempts to put pressure on the independent court, its staff, and those who work with it," the foreign ministry said.