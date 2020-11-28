German Foreign Ministry Fears Escalation in Middle East After Killing of Iranian Physicist

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) Berlin is concerned that the killing of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh may increase tensions in the middle Eastern region, the press office of the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry's innovation center, died as a result of a gunmen attack in the town of Absard in the Tehran region on Friday.

"We are very concerned about reports from Iran that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in the attack. We do not have our own information about the incident yet. However, it is already clear that the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will again worsen the situation in the region ” at a time when we do not need such an escalation," the press office said.

The ministry has noted the importance of preserving communication channels with Tehran weeks before the change of power in Washington to resolve the Iranian nuclear program issue via dialog.

"Therefore, we urge all participants to refrain from any steps that could lead to further escalation of the situation," the ministry said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has accused Israel of being involved in the death of the nuclear scientist, and called on the international community to condemn the act, which he called one of "state terror." Earlier on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani said that "zionist mercenaries" killed Fakhrizadeh, adding that the crime would not go unanswered. At the same time, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi has warned the United States, in addition to Israel, against "adventuristic" steps in wake of the high-profile assassination.