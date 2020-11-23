UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Ministry Hopes For New Momentum In Salvaging Iran Nuclear Deal Under Biden

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) German expects that efforts to keep the Iran nuclear deal in place will gain new momentum when Democrat Joe Biden officially comes to power in the United States, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Monday.

The statement comes as the foreign ministers of Germany, France and the United Kingdom are meeting in Berlin. According to Sasse, the diplomats will focus on the Iran nuclear deal and a role that the US may play in efforts to salvage the deal under the next administration.

"We are confident that a constructive position of the United States on the nuclear deal could significantly contribute to reversing the negative spiral that we are currently witnessing and open up a new prospect of preserving the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]," Sasse said.

She also called on Iran to stick to its obligations under the multilateral accord.

"The three countries regularly emphasize that they are in favor of preserving the deal. Iran, in our view, is systematically violating the JCPOA. Together with our partners, we urge Iran to stop violating the JCPOA and fully meet all the technical nuclear requirements [of the deal]. Other topics of the [trilateral] meeting are the missile program and the regional role of Iran," the spokeswoman added.

Incumbent US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Tehran and triggering a backlash from the other signatories ” China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union. In response, Iran has discounted a number of nuclear deal obligations.

