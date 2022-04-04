UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Ministry On Reports On Russian Diplomats Expulsion: All Options Considered

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

German Foreign Ministry on Reports on Russian Diplomats Expulsion: All Options Considered

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The German foreign ministry on Monday refused to comment on reports about possible expulsion of up to 100 Russian diplomats suspected of espionage, nut said that all possible options are under consideration.

"We took note of these reports, as of today, there is no new information in this regard. We will not assess (media reports)," ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse told a briefing.

When asked whether the expulsion is possible, the diplomat said that "all options is being considered," noting that the ministry considers it "inappropriate" to talk about them beforehand.

