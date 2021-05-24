UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Ministry Protests To Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Protest Incident

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) A protest was expressed to the Belarusian Ambassador in Berlin Denis Sidorenko in connection with the incident with the Ryanair plane and the detention of one of the founders of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, the German Foreign Ministry's State Secretary Miguel Berger said on Monday.

"I summoned Belarusian Ambassador Sidorenko to the Foreign Office today to protest against the forced diversion of a civilian airplane and kidnapping of Roman #Protasevich & his partner. This is absolutely unacceptable. Both need to be released immediately!" Berger said on Twitter after the conversation.

Berlin calls for an urgent international investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and promises swift reaction by EU and others, he added.

More Stories From World

