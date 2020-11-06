German Foreign Ministry Recommends Avoiding Trips to Turkey Starting Monday

UrduPoint.com
Fri 06th November 2020

The German Foreign Ministry has advised German citizens to avoid trips to Turkey because of the methodology Turkey uses to register COVID-19 cases, the press service of the ministry reported on Thursday

Back in August, Germany lifted the travel warning on the Turkish provinces of Antalya, Izmir, Aydin and Mugla, as Ankara pledged to develop a special health measures that will guarantee safety of tourists. However, since then the epidemiological situation in the country has deteriorated.

"From November 9, the travel warning is once again applicable to the whole Turkey. The previous exception for four provinces will be suspended.

The reason is that Turkey only reports about those infected, who have symptoms," the press service wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, Turkey was the second-most popular tourist destination among Germans after Spain. The travel restriction, imposed by Germany in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, negatively affected the Turkish economy.

The German foreign ministry issues travel warnings for the countries, which report over 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week. People, who come to Germany from such countries must present a negative COVID-19 test or self-isolate for two weeks.

