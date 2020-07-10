UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Ministry Refuses To Comment On Inclusion Of RT, Sputnik In Intel Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

German Foreign Ministry Refuses to Comment on Inclusion of RT, Sputnik in Intel Report

The German Foreign Office on Friday refused to comment on the inclusion of Russia's Sputnik news agency and RT Deutsch broadcaster into the country's annual intelligence reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The German Foreign Office on Friday refused to comment on the inclusion of Russia's Sputnik news agency and RT Deutsch broadcaster into the country's annual intelligence reports.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and counter-intelligence chief Thomas Haldenwang presented the 388-page 2019 Report on the Protection of the Constitution, which says that RT Deutsch and Sputnik play a "central role" in exerting pro-Russian influence in Germany.

"I think that we do not need to comment on this. The report on the protection of the constitution said about this and yesterday, there was a press conference on this matter .... I have nothing to comment on," Rainer Breul, the spokesman for the German Foreign Office, told reporters.

Earlier this week, Sputnik Deutschland chief Sergey Feoktistov recalled that Sputnik was already included in Germany's annual intelligence reports in 2018 and 2019 and was featured in its section on espionage and other subversive activities.

On Thursday, when asked about reasons behind the inclusion by a Sputnik Deutschland correspondent at a press conference, Haldenwang only said that the news agency had covered protests in Berlin and inflated the numbers of participants, according to Feoktistov. The journalist went on to argue that the news agency has always "used only the official figures of either the police or the organizers."

Over the past several years, Russian media, especially RT and Sputnik, have faced significant pressure in the United States and the European Union over the alleged spread of propaganda and fake news. RT and Sputnik refute the accusations as a campaign against alternative viewpoints, saying that no credible proof of them spreading fake news has ever been provided.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Police Russia Interior Minister German European Union Germany Berlin United States 2018 2019 Media

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

48 minutes ago

Supreme Court forms special bench to hear election ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Says Christians Admitted to Hagia Sophia De ..

2 minutes ago

EU Parliament Approves Allocation of $660Mln to He ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister approves establishment of River Rav ..

3 minutes ago

Organisers revamp Wimbledon men's seedings

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.