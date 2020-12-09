German Foreign Ministry Says AfD Lawmakers Faced no Obstacles to Visiting Moscow

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry said that opposition lawmakers from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party did not face any obstacles in their preparation for a visit to Moscow.

The party itself has said that the German authorities had been putting up obstacles to their visit, which began on Tuesday.

German lawmakers met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"As for the trip, I do not understand these accusations because we, as the embassy or the German embassy in Russia [were working] as usual, according to the laws, as is done at any visit of a faction authorized by the Bundestag. Which was the case," a spokeswoman for the ministry told reporters.