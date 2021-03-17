UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Ministry Says Discussed Media Issues With Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 11:25 PM

German Foreign Ministry Says Discussed Media Issues With Russian Ambassador

German Foreign Ministry's State Secretary Miguel Berger has discussed the situation with German media in Russia with Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev, the ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) German Foreign Ministry's State Secretary Miguel Berger has discussed the situation with German media in Russia with Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow would be forced to respond to Germany's Commerzbank freezing bank accounts of Russian state media outlets RT Germany and Ruptly by taking harsh measures against German media that operate in Russia. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, meanwhile, said on Twitter that Berlin had sent a message to Moscow about freedom of the press not being "a bargaining chip."

"The foreign minister spoke out on the matter today, he said that the freedom of the press is not a bargaining chip.

This is what we conveyed to the Russian side, State Secretary Berger today had a phone conversation with the Russian ambassador, during which our position was stated once again," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer commented on the situation with RT and Ruptly.

"Opening accounts is a private business issue on which we cannot pass judgment. On the whole, we, of course, prize the freedom of the press and maintain it. No censorship is taking place here," Demmer said.

The German Foreign Ministry has previously claimed that Russia's warnings about retaliation do not correspond to the situation with RT and said that the country's government had nothing to do with Commerzbank's actions.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Twitter German Bank Germany Berlin Media Government

Recent Stories

Federal Reserve Maintains Asset-Buying Pledge as P ..

5 minutes ago

Italian Court Acquits Eni, Shell in Nigeria Briber ..

6 minutes ago

Markets mark time before Fed announcement

6 minutes ago

First Batch of Over 60,000 COVAX Vaccines Arrives ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tunisia agree to upgrade economic relati ..

6 minutes ago

Court orders for medical examination of Zardari's ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.