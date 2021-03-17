German Foreign Ministry Says Discussed Media Issues With Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

German Foreign Ministry's State Secretary Miguel Berger has discussed the situation with German media in Russia with Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev, the ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) German Foreign Ministry's State Secretary Miguel Berger has discussed the situation with German media in Russia with Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergey Nechaev, the ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Moscow would be forced to respond to Germany's Commerzbank freezing bank accounts of Russian state media outlets RT Germany and Ruptly by taking harsh measures against German media that operate in Russia. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, meanwhile, said on Twitter that Berlin had sent a message to Moscow about freedom of the press not being "a bargaining chip."

"The foreign minister spoke out on the matter today, he said that the freedom of the press is not a bargaining chip.

This is what we conveyed to the Russian side, State Secretary Berger today had a phone conversation with the Russian ambassador, during which our position was stated once again," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr said at a briefing.

Meanwhile, German Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer commented on the situation with RT and Ruptly.

"Opening accounts is a private business issue on which we cannot pass judgment. On the whole, we, of course, prize the freedom of the press and maintain it. No censorship is taking place here," Demmer said.

The German Foreign Ministry has previously claimed that Russia's warnings about retaliation do not correspond to the situation with RT and said that the country's government had nothing to do with Commerzbank's actions.