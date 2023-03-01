UrduPoint.com

German Foreign Ministry Says Its Delegation Will Not Leave G20 Meetings If Lavrov Present

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Germany, represented by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, will participate in various G20 ministerial meetings even if Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in attendance, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said Wednesday.

"The Federal government has decided not to stay away from the various G20 formats even if Russia is at the table," Burger told a briefing by the German cabinet, when asked how Baerbock would react to the Russian foreign minister's presence at the G20.

Burger also noted that Baerbock would be against Russia expressing its position at G20 meetings.

A two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers started earlier in the day. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar chairs the meeting as India currently holds the presidency of the G20. Lavrov arrived in India on Tuesday to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting. 

