BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Berlin considers Russia's countermeasures to the EU sanctions over Alexey Navalny's case unjustified, the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"Although this countermeasure scheme is known from past experience, the German government believes that it remains unjustified. The incident is not a bilateral issue, but an international one because the international law was broken in terms of the use of a chemical nerve agent," the ministry said.

Berlin is still calling on Russia to "investigate the use of a military grade poisoning agent in Russia against a Russian citizen."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual press conference last week that Russia was prepared to investigate what happened to Navalny, who fell ill on the plane in Russia and was urgently hospitalized. However, Russia is asking the Western countries to give some official statement on the alleged poisoning, Putin said, adding that Moscow suggested sending its experts to Germany, Sweden, or France to study the issue together.

Putin said that the investigation of the alleged poisoning, which was published by Navalny himself and Western media, was an attempt to "legitimize" the work of US special services.

Navalny was transported to Germany several days after he was hospitalized in Russia's Siberia. Medical professionals in Russia suggested metabolic dysfunction as the main possible reason for Navalny's sudden sickness. No traces of any poison were found in Navalny's test results in Russia. After he was transported to a clinic in Berlin, the German government said he had been poisoned with a nerve agent. Laboratories in France and Sweden later said they could confirm Germany's analysis.

Moscow has sent a number of requests for information to Berlin, but Germany did not respond.

The European Union has introduced sanctions against six Russian nationals and one research center. Russia has taken measure in response.