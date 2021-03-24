UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Beijing Sanctions On EU Officials

Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Chinese ambassador in Berlin, Wu Keng, has been summoned to the German Foreign Ministry for an "urgent" conversation on the matter of sanctions imposed by Beijing against citizens and politicians of the European Union, the German Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, the bloc introduced sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity who have allegedly been involved in suspected human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. China has rejected all accusations and responded by sanctioning ten EU officials, including members of the European Parliament. Later, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom also announced sanctions against China.

"Chinese Ambassador Wu Ken was invited today for an urgent conversation with State Secretary Miguel Berger.

At the meeting, State Secretary Berger explained the position of the Federal government that China's sanctions against European parliamentarians, academics, as well as political institutions and non-governmental organizations constitute an inappropriate escalation that unnecessarily burdens relations between the EU and China. Therefore, this step ... should be immediately canceled," the ministry said.

The ministry also reiterated that the EU sanctions were adopted in response to the allegedly severe human rights situation in the Autonomous Uygur Province of Xinjiang.

The ministry also added that the Chinese authorities should make efforts towards the improvement of the situation in Xinjiang and respect for the rights of Uygurs and other minorities.

