German Foreign Ministry to Provide $11.7 Mln for Afghanistan People Support Program - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry will provide 10 million Euros ($11.7 million) for a program to support people in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Berlin.

"We are looking into the period after the evacuation, I spoke about this with representatives of German human rights organizations...

These days, many representatives of NGOs, science and culture addressed us. In recent years, they have maintained a close partnership with civil society (in Afghanistan) which they would like to continue to support," Maas said.

"To ensure this, we are creating a support fund for those who campaigned for human rights, freedom of science and culture, we want to expand specific protection programs for Afghanistan... and we are allocating immediately 10 million euros for this," he said.