German Foreign Ministry Urges Moscow to Discuss Ukraine Border Tensions Via OSCE Channels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin hopes that Moscow will engage with other members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's regional security group about what it sees as "unannounced major military movement" near the Ukrainian border, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Berlin hopes that Moscow will engage with other members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's regional security group about what it sees as "unannounced major military movement" near the Ukrainian border, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Ukraine has invoked the 2011 Vienna Document on confidence and security-building measures to demand explanations from Russia about a perceived military buildup at the border. Russia said the troop movement was part of combat training and did not require notification.

"We do not see Russia engage constructively within this discussion framework, cooperate in the investigation or provide relevant information," spokesperson Maria Adebahr told a news conference, adding that her ministry "wished for Russia to cooperate."

Russia maintains that the troop movement aims to ensure national security in response to NATO's build-up near its western frontier. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Monday that the scale of the military exercise was "much more modest" than the size of the drills conducted by Ukraine and NATO countries.