German Foreign Ministry Warns Against Any Travel Abroad

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the nation on Tuesday against traveling abroad to avoid importing the COVID-19 coronavirus disease after the number of infections passed 6,000.

"We have decided to warn you against all unnecessary, tourist trips abroad. We urge you to stay at home.

This way you will help yourselves and others. This warning against tourist travel concerns all countries," he tweeted.

Germany joined its European neighbors this week in closing all non-essential businesses to limit the spread of the potentially deadly infection. This concerns bars, nightclubs and theaters. food and pet stores and pharmacies will remain open.