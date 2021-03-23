UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Ministry Welcomes Idea Of Creation Of COVID-19 Certificates In EU

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The German foreign ministry welcomes the proposal on creation of COVID-19 certificates in the European Union, German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday.

"We decisively welcome the European Commission's proposition on the 'green' certificate on vaccination. It is about to provide two principles in the EU: firstly, protecting the health of our men and women, secondly, the renewal of the free movement principle... The certificate could facilitate it," Roth said.

The minister also said that the certificate must be presented by June.

On March 17, the European Commission presented a proposal to create "digital green certificate" which will confirm that its possessor was either vaccinated against COVID-19 or cured of the disease. The certificate is aimed at easing EU citizens' movement inside the union. The EU proposed not to make vaccination against COVID-19 a mandatory condition for traveling. Using the certificates must be stopped when the World Health Organization lifts the state of public health emergency of international concern.

More Stories From World

