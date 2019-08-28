UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Ministry Welcomes Kiev Court's Decision To Release Vyshinsky

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

The German Foreign Ministry welcomes the decision of a Ukrainian court to release RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from custody on his own recognizance, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, said on Wednesday

Kiev's appellate court ruled earlier in the day to free the journalist, accused of treason and backing separatists in eastern Ukraine, on his own recognizance. The next hearing is set for September 16.

"We have been following Kirill Vyshinsky's process in Ukraine with great attention from the very beginning. We don't have our own data on accusations that he has faced. But we support the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which has voiced in favor of speeding the process up, and Vyshinsky's release is, as we all hope, a step in this direction .

.. Germany favors freedom of press worldwide, including Ukraine and Russia. Given this, we intend to continue following the process," Adebahr said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on whether Berlin and Kiev had discussed Vyshinsky's release through diplomatic channels.

Vyshinsky faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted. He has spent more than 400 days in custody since his arrest in Kiev in May last year, with his custody was extended several times.

