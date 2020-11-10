German Foreign Ministry Welcomes Launch of Intra-Libyan Dialogue Under UN Aegis

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed the beginning of the intra-Libyan dialogue in Tunisia under the auspices of the United Nations, saying it opens a path to a long-term resolution of the conflict and a peaceful future for the country.

The forum, which is being held under UN aegis, has gathered 75 delegates from various strata of the Libyan society in a tourist town near the Tunisian city of Gammarth. The talks are expected to last for a week.

"Following the signing of the ceasefire agreement, the personal exchange that started today in Tunisia at the intra-Libyan political forum for dialogue has become the next stage on the way to peace in Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized the need for complicated decisions and painful compromises to successfully conclude the forum and expressed support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

On October 23, the warring sides signed a ceasefire agreement, praised by various parties as an important step to settling the political crisis in the country.