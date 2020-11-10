UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Ministry Welcomes Launch Of Intra-Libyan Dialogue Under UN Aegis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

German Foreign Ministry Welcomes Launch of Intra-Libyan Dialogue Under UN Aegis

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry on Monday welcomed the beginning of the intra-Libyan dialogue in Tunisia under the auspices of the United Nations, saying it opens a path to a long-term resolution of the conflict and a peaceful future for the country.

The forum, which is being held under UN aegis, has gathered 75 delegates from various strata of the Libyan society in a tourist town near the Tunisian city of Gammarth. The talks are expected to last for a week.

"Following the signing of the ceasefire agreement, the personal exchange that started today in Tunisia at the intra-Libyan political forum for dialogue has become the next stage on the way to peace in Libya," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized the need for complicated decisions and painful compromises to successfully conclude the forum and expressed support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.

On October 23, the warring sides signed a ceasefire agreement, praised by various parties as an important step to settling the political crisis in the country.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Exchange German Tunisia Libya October From Agreement

Recent Stories

Wales’ global reach extends far to the Middle Ea ..

36 minutes ago

UAE chairs joint ministerial meeting between GCC a ..

51 minutes ago

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

1 hour ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.