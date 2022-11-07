German Foreign Office Confirms EU Working on New Iran Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) A German Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed on Monday that talks were being conducted within the European Union about expanding sanctions against Iran over its crackdown on protests sparked by the death in custody of a young woman in September.

"I can confirm that negotiations about this package are indeed underway at the EU level... The talks are very constructive but I cannot give any details, including the time frame," Andrea Sasse told a news briefing.

German media reported over the weekend that Germany and eight other EU nations initiated talks on the sanctions last week to punish Iran for its alleged human rights violations.

The European Union imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 11 Iranians and four organizations in mid-October. These will reportedly be followed by more individual sanctions, including in Iran's security sector. German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the EU was considering 31 proposals for further sanctions to determine how to implement them legally.