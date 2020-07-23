UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Office Criticizes Cyberattacks On US

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 12:10 AM

German Foreign Office Criticizes Cyberattacks on US

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Germany opposes attempts to hack businesses and critical infrastructure wherever they come from and will work together with its partners to stop them, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

"The Federal government takes the threat stemming from cyberattacks very seriously. We do not tolerate cyberattacks on economic actors and critical infrastructure any more than attacks on state agencies ” regardless of where they come from or what they aim to accomplish," the press release read.

It came after the US Department of Justice charged two alleged Chinese hackers on Tuesday for targeting intellectual property and confidential business information held by the private sector, including coronavirus-related treatment, testing and vaccines.

The German ministry said that such attacks during the coronavirus pandemic posed a threat to democracy and security. It said the government was committed to fight against cyberattacks together with its partners, primarily in the European Union.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Business China Democracy German European Union Germany From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

2 hours ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

PEMRA taking action on telecast of Indian channels ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.