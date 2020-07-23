German Foreign Office Criticizes Cyberattacks on US

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Germany opposes attempts to hack businesses and critical infrastructure wherever they come from and will work together with its partners to stop them, the Foreign Office said Wednesday.

"The Federal government takes the threat stemming from cyberattacks very seriously. We do not tolerate cyberattacks on economic actors and critical infrastructure any more than attacks on state agencies ” regardless of where they come from or what they aim to accomplish," the press release read.

It came after the US Department of Justice charged two alleged Chinese hackers on Tuesday for targeting intellectual property and confidential business information held by the private sector, including coronavirus-related treatment, testing and vaccines.

The German ministry said that such attacks during the coronavirus pandemic posed a threat to democracy and security. It said the government was committed to fight against cyberattacks together with its partners, primarily in the European Union.