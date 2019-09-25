German Foreign Office Denies Putting Visas in Russian Passports Issued in Donbas

The German Foreign Office refuted on Wednesday media claims that German visas were being put in Russian passports issued in Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The German Foreign Office refuted on Wednesday media claims that German visas were being put in Russian passports issued in Ukraine 's eastern breakaway republics.

On Tuesday, the Bild news outlet reported that Germany made no distinctions between regular Russian passports and those given by the Russian authorities in Ukraine's self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, making it possible for the latter group to be issued German visas.

"Statements, according to which the German government sees no difference between Russian passports and those issued in Donetsk and Luhansk, do not correspond to the truth.

The German government is unaware of any case of putting a visa in a passport issued [in Donbas]," Rainer Broil, the spokesman for the German Foreign Office, said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in April streamlining the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of breakaway parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces. He later expanded the waivers to all residents of the two eastern regions.