UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Foreign Office Denies Putting Visas In Russian Passports Issued In Donbas

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:23 PM

German Foreign Office Denies Putting Visas in Russian Passports Issued in Donbas

The German Foreign Office refuted on Wednesday media claims that German visas were being put in Russian passports issued in Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The German Foreign Office refuted on Wednesday media claims that German visas were being put in Russian passports issued in Ukraine's eastern breakaway republics.

On Tuesday, the Bild news outlet reported that Germany made no distinctions between regular Russian passports and those given by the Russian authorities in Ukraine's self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, making it possible for the latter group to be issued German visas.

"Statements, according to which the German government sees no difference between Russian passports and those issued in Donetsk and Luhansk, do not correspond to the truth.

The German government is unaware of any case of putting a visa in a passport issued [in Donbas]," Rainer Broil, the spokesman for the German Foreign Office, said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree in April streamlining the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of breakaway parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces. He later expanded the waivers to all residents of the two eastern regions.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Ukraine Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk April Visa Citizenship Media All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.