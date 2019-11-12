UrduPoint.com
German Foreign Office Says Disengagement At Ukrainian Village Brings Hope

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:36 PM

German Foreign Office Says Disengagement at Ukrainian Village Brings Hope

The German Foreign Office commended on Tuesday the disengagement of Ukrainian government and rebel forces at the border village of Petrivske in Donbas, saying the move gave hope to the peace process

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The German Foreign Office commended on Tuesday the disengagement of Ukrainian government and rebel forces at the border village of Petrivske in Donbas, saying the move gave hope to the peace process.

"The war in eastern Ukraine has brought immeasurable suffering to the people. The retreat of the military forces from Petrivske ...

gives hope," the ministry tweeted.

It stressed that the fact the warring parties had been able to maintain the momentum of the peace effort gained in the past few weeks could help them "build confidence."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also praised the momentum in the Ukrainian peace process last week. He said he hoped that Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France could capitalize on it at a summit that could be held shortly.

