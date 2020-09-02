(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The German Foreign Office plans to inform Sergey Nechaev, the Russian ambassador in Berlin, of the results of laboratory tests conducted on Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, the German government said on Wednesday.

Tests conducted at a military laboratory in Germany appeared to show that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok group, according to the press release.

"The Federal Foreign Office will inform the Russian ambassador about the results of the tests," the press release, which was attributed to government spokesman Steffen Seibert, read.

Seibert stated that the German government would share the information with its partners in the European Union and NATO.

"The federal government will notify its partners in the EU and NATO of the results of the investigation through the Foreign Office, using the relevant channels for this. A joint response will be discussed with our partners in light of Russian statements," the press release read.

Berlin will also notify the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons of its findings, according to the press release.