UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German, French Foreign Ministers Praise Successes Of Paris Agreement On 5th Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

German, French Foreign Ministers Praise Successes of Paris Agreement on 5th Anniversary

BERLIN/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian have both praised the achievements of the Paris Agreement on the fifth anniversary of the landmark deal to combat climate change.

World leaders are participating in the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, which was reached at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in the French capital back in 2015. In a press release published ahead of the summit, Maas said that the agreement was a "milestone" in the fight against climate change.

"The Paris Agreement marks a milestone in the fight against climate change, one of the best and most visible achievements of multilateral cooperation. Five years after the historic breakthrough in Paris, we know that we need to work harder to achieve the goals of the climate agreement," Maas was quoted by Germany's foreign ministry as saying.

These sentiments were shared by Le Drian, who called the landmark agreement one of the most symbolic achievements in the history of multilateralism.

"Exactly five years after the historic signing of the Paris Agreement, where the international community saw what its responsibilities were and made commitments for future generations, this agreement has become one of the most symbolic success stories in the history of multilateralism," Le Drian said in the French capital on Saturday, adding that the agreement is "our best compass as we cross the storms threatening our future."

The Paris Agreement, which was agreed in 2015 and entered into force one year later, vows to keep the rise in global temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Earlier this week, the leaders of the European Union's 27 member states agreed on a 55 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, as part of the bloc's aim to become "climate neutral" by 2050.

Related Topics

United Nations German European Union Germany Paris Gas 2015 2020 Agreement Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 613 recove ..

11 minutes ago

UNICEF, PSDF sign agreement for research on youth ..

2 hours ago

Qaiser Sultana, mother of PTV MD laid to rest

2 hours ago

Viva of M.Phil scholars of English Literature held ..

2 hours ago

DC for strictly implementation of coronavirus SOPs ..

2 hours ago

Distillery raided, huge cache of liquor recovered

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.