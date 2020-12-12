German, French Foreign Ministers Praise Successes of Paris Agreement on 5th Anniversary

BERLIN/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian have both praised the achievements of the Paris Agreement on the fifth anniversary of the landmark deal to combat climate change.

World leaders are participating in the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 on Saturday to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, which was reached at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in the French capital back in 2015. In a press release published ahead of the summit, Maas said that the agreement was a "milestone" in the fight against climate change.

"The Paris Agreement marks a milestone in the fight against climate change, one of the best and most visible achievements of multilateral cooperation. Five years after the historic breakthrough in Paris, we know that we need to work harder to achieve the goals of the climate agreement," Maas was quoted by Germany's foreign ministry as saying.

These sentiments were shared by Le Drian, who called the landmark agreement one of the most symbolic achievements in the history of multilateralism.

"Exactly five years after the historic signing of the Paris Agreement, where the international community saw what its responsibilities were and made commitments for future generations, this agreement has become one of the most symbolic success stories in the history of multilateralism," Le Drian said in the French capital on Saturday, adding that the agreement is "our best compass as we cross the storms threatening our future."

The Paris Agreement, which was agreed in 2015 and entered into force one year later, vows to keep the rise in global temperature to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Earlier this week, the leaders of the European Union's 27 member states agreed on a 55 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, as part of the bloc's aim to become "climate neutral" by 2050.