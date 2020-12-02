German, French Foreign Ministers Support NATO Development Strategy Proposed by Experts

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) German and French foreign ministers Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian supported the long-term NATO development strategy developed by experts, the French Foreign Ministry reported.

"Today, the Foreign Ministers of the Atlantic Alliance gathered to examine and discuss the report submitted by the group of experts mandated at the last NATO Summit in London. The purpose of this reflection process was to strengthen the political dimension of the Alliance, by providing recommendations on reinforcing Allied unity, solidarity and cohesion. We are committed to that idea as an investment in the future of the transatlantic partnership," the ministers said in a joint statement.

"The group has accomplished remarkable work, their recommendations are substantial and well-balanced.

We thank the group for its outstanding work under difficult circumstances," the statement said.

The ministers said their common goal was to ensure that NATO remained fit to address present and future security challenges.

"Security in the 21st century also depends on whether we find joint answers to these challenges. For this, cohesion among Allies is key, as identified by the group. It is in this spirit that we fully support the recommendations to update the Strategic Concept of 2010, to recommit to the values and principles of the Washington Treaty and to reinvigorate our transatlantic bond, including through the recognition that stronger European defense efforts also strengthen the Alliance and the transatlantic partnership," they said.