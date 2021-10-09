German, French Foreign Ministers Tell Poland All EU Members Must Adhere to Common Rules

PARIS/BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said that all EU member states must adhere to the bloc's common rules and values, commenting on the recent verdict of the Polish Constitutional Tribunal.

On Thursday, Poland's Constitutional Tribunal announced its ruling challenging the primacy of EU law over the national legislation, which prompted a harsh backlash from the EU.

"Having learned the decision of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland as of October 7, we remind that the EU membership is accompanied by a full and unconditional commitment to the common values and rules.

The responsibility for adhering to them lies with each member state and therefore with Poland, which plays an important role in the European Union. This is not just a moral obligation. This is a legal obligation," Maas and Le Drian said in a statement on late Friday.

The foreign ministers also reaffirmed their support for the European Commission as a guarantor of the European legislation.