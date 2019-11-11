UrduPoint.com
German, French, UK Foreign Ministers To Discuss Situation Around JCPOA On Monday - Maas

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 01:51 PM

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and the United Kingdom will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in light of Iran's fourth stage of reducing its nuclear obligations, in Paris on Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The foreign ministers of Germany, France and the United Kingdom will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in light of Iran's fourth stage of reducing its nuclear obligations, in Paris on Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"In this respect, I will hold a meeting today, in the second half of the day, with my French counterpart and my UK counterpart in Paris to discuss what comes next. We want to preserve the JCPOA, but in this case Iran should at last return to its commitments and comply with them.

Otherwise we will limit all the mechanisms envisioned in the agreement," Maas said on Monday upon his arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council, as broadcast on the website of the European Commission.

According to Maas, the participants of the Foreign Affairs Council will also discuss Iran. The European Union is "highly concerned" over Iran's uranium enrichment, the minister added.

