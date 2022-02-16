German, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers May Discuss Minsk Agreements in Munich- Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Ukraine will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger said on Wednesday, adding that parties may raise the Minsk agreements' implementation issue.

"We will hold a trilateral meeting in Munich between Germany, France, and Ukraine. I can easily imagine that the implementation of the Minsk agreements will be the topic of these negotiations," Burger told a briefing without specifying the meeting's date.

The three-day Munich Security Conference will start on Friday.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.