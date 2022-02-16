UrduPoint.com

German, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers May Discuss Minsk Agreements In Munich- Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 08:05 PM

German, French, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers May Discuss Minsk Agreements in Munich- Berlin

Foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Ukraine will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger said on Wednesday, adding that parties may raise the Minsk agreements' implementation issue

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Ukraine will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger said on Wednesday, adding that parties may raise the Minsk agreements' implementation issue.

"We will hold a trilateral meeting in Munich between Germany, France, and Ukraine. I can easily imagine that the implementation of the Minsk agreements will be the topic of these negotiations," Burger told a briefing without specifying the meeting's date.

The three-day Munich Security Conference will start on Friday.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Germany Minsk Munich Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February May 2015 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Andr ..

Google says to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

50 seconds ago
 EU Sees 'Encouraging Signs' in Situation Around Uk ..

EU Sees 'Encouraging Signs' in Situation Around Ukraine - Borrell

51 seconds ago
 EU Leaders Plan to Hold Urgent Informal Meeting on ..

EU Leaders Plan to Hold Urgent Informal Meeting on Ukraine on Thursday - EU Coun ..

54 seconds ago
 WHO-sponsored 'Mask Wearing Campaign' starts in AJ ..

WHO-sponsored 'Mask Wearing Campaign' starts in AJK

56 seconds ago
 LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls ..

LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls industry

4 minutes ago
 Railway team wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

Railway team wins T-20 Cricket Tournament

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>