German, French, Ukrainian Leaders May Meet Within Week - Kiev's Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 07:23 PM

The leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine may hold a meeting to discuss the heightened tensions around the Donbas conflict within a week, Oleksiy Arestovich, the information policy counselor of Ukraine's contact group on Donbas, said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine may hold a meeting to discuss the heightened tensions around the Donbas conflict within a week, Oleksiy Arestovich, the information policy counselor of Ukraine's contact group on Donbas, said on Saturday.

"It will be Normandy Troika meeting comprising France, Germany and Ukraine ...

I think this is the issue of more or less one week," Arestovich said as aired by Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

According to him, Kiev does not expect anything groundbreaking from the meeting of the Normandy Four advisers scheduled for April 14.

KyivPost newspaper reported on Friday, citing the French ambassador to Kiev, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would pay a visit to Paris late next week to discuss the current escalation in Donbas with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

