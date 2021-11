German, French, Ukrainian Top Diplomats to Meet on Monday - German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse

(@FahadShabbir)

German acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, will meet on Monday in Brussels, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) German acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, will meet on Monday in Brussels, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday.

"In the afternoon, a meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers with the Eastern Partnership countries will take place, the central topic will be the preparation of the Eastern Partnership summit in December. On the sidelines of this meeting, German Foreign Minister Maas and his French counterpart Le Drian will hold talks with Ukrainian Minister Kuleba," Sasse told a briefing.