German Fund Created to Protect Nord Stream 2 Withdrawals Its Support - Chairman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) A German fund, created to protect Nord Stream 2 from possible US sanctions, has withdrawn its support for the project, Erwin Sellering, the fund's, the former minister-president of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said on Wednesday.

"The economic activity of the enterprise (fund) has been stopped since yesterday evening," Sellering told the NDR broadcaster.