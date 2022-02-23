UrduPoint.com

German Fund Created To Protect Nord Stream 2 Withdrawals Its Support - Chairman

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 07:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) A German fund, created to protect Nord Stream 2 from possible US sanctions, has withdrawn its support for the project, Erwin Sellering, the fund's, the former minister-president of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said on Wednesday.

"The economic activity of the enterprise (fund) has been stopped since yesterday evening," Sellering told the NDR broadcaster.

>