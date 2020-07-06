German Gas Coalition Welcomes Danish Permit for Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The chairman of the German natural gas advocacy, Zukunft Erdgas, applauded the Danish energy agency on Monday for allowing Nord Stream 2 AG to continue building the pipeline using pipe-laying vessels with anchors.

"The German gas industry welcomes the decision of the Danish agency to allow the use of vessels with anchors in the Danish territorial waters," Timm Kehler told Sputnik.

Kehler, whose association comprises more than 140 member companies, said German and EU natural gas demand would likely remain unchanged in the years to come, but falling production would drive imports up by 120 billion cubic meters in the next decade.

Nord Stream 2 will play a role in bridging that gap, he added.

Nord Stream 2 will bring an annual 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The United States imposed sanctions on companies involved in laying the pipes in December in a bid to disrupt its construction, angering Berlin.