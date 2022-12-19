UrduPoint.com

German Gas Giant's Shareholders Back Nationalisation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 09:18 PM

German gas giant's shareholders back nationalisation

Shareholders of troubled German gas giant Uniper on Monday approved the company's nationalisation after it was pushed to the brink of collapse following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Frankfurt, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Shareholders of troubled German gas giant Uniper on Monday approved the company's nationalisation after it was pushed to the brink of collapse following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

After Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine in February, crucial Russian gas supplies to Germany were drastically slashed in suspected retaliation for Western sanctions.

Starved of Russian deliveries, Uniper was left facing bankruptcy, prompting the German government to announce it would nationalise the firm over fears its failure could send shockwaves through Europe's top economy.

Shareholders backed the deal "by a large majority" in a vote at an extraordinary general meeting, Uniper said in a statement.

The vote was seen as a formality after the majority shareholder, Finnish state-owned energy company Fortum, agreed to the measures in September.

The European Commission still needs to agree to the nationalisation under state aid laws. Uniper, Germany's biggest gas importer, said this approval is expected "in the near future".

Ahead of the vote, company CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said that "by stabilising the company, the Federal government recognises the central role that Uniper plays for the security of supply in Germany and Europe".

Earlier Monday, the German government and Uniper concluded a framework agreement related to the rescue package.

Berlin had initially agreed to an eight-billion-euro ($8.5 billion) cash injection for Uniper, but the debt-laden company said last month the government would need to spend an additional 25 billion Euros.

Uniper has reported a 40-billion-euro net loss for the first nine months of the year, one of the biggest losses in German corporate history.

The government will finance the rescue out of a 200-billion-euro fund designed to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on households and businesses.

With Russian supplies slashed, Uniper has been forced to pay high prices on the open market.

And while costs have come down since the summer, they remain elevated.

"We are still in a situation where we have to buy gas on the (spot) markets, where the prices have reached a level that is -- in general -- higher than the purchase price of our customers," Holger Kreetz, Uniper's chief operating officer for asset management, told AFP.

"We are still in a tight situation," he said, adding this would remain the case until existing long-term contracts expire.

Uniper is seeking damages at an international tribunal from Gazprom over what it claims is the Russian energy giant's failure to deliver contractually agreed gas supplies.

Gazprom has said it does not recognise the legitimacy of the claims.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis Vote German Company Germany Buy Price February September Gas Market From Government Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

Guterres Says He Strongly Hopes for Peace in Ukrai ..

Guterres Says He Strongly Hopes for Peace in Ukraine in 2023

3 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Supports African Union's I ..

Japanese Prime Minister Supports African Union's Inclusion in G20 - Foreign Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career

Ballon D'or winner Benzema ends France career

3 minutes ago
 Provincial HEC's inspection body visits SU

Provincial HEC's inspection body visits SU

3 minutes ago
 Cipher audio leak scandal: FIA submits reply to LH ..

Cipher audio leak scandal: FIA submits reply to LHC on Imran's petition

3 minutes ago
 Junaid Aslam takes over as new Railways deputed Di ..

Junaid Aslam takes over as new Railways deputed Divisional Commercial Officer

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.