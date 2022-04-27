UrduPoint.com

German GDP Could Drop By 0.5-6.5% If Russian Gas Import Halts - German Economy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 06:50 PM

German GDP Could Drop by 0.5-6.5% if Russian Gas Import Halts - German Economy Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Halting the flow of Russian gas supplies to Germany could cause the country's GDP to drop by 0.5-6.5%, head of the economic policy department of the German Ministry of Economy Philipp Steinberg said on Wednesday.

The opinion that cutting off import of Russian gas will entail a recession in Germany was expressed by Economy Minister Robert Habeck at a press conference dedicated to the government's macroeconomic forecast for spring.

"At the moment, in the case of (halting of) gas imports (the economy will not see any) growth, there will be a decline in economic activity.

If I remember correctly, this will stand at minus 5 percent of growth," Habeck said.

Habeck said that the estimate is based on the current situation on the market and the "constantly evolving" environment, he then asked Steinberg, who was present at the press conference, to present precise data.

"According to different calculations, estimates range from 0.5 to 6.5 per cent decline (in GDP)," Steinberg said.

Related Topics

Import Russia German Germany Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for ei ..

Footpath stalls, makeshift shopping on rise for eid festivity

18 minutes ago
 US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Dipl ..

US, Russia Engaged in Many Months of Discrete Diplomacy on Prisoner Exchange - O ..

19 minutes ago
 Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May ..

Biden to Host Italy's Draghi in Washington on May 10 - White House

19 minutes ago
 NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan ..

NAB requests Islamabad High Court to dismiss Ahsan Iqbal's acquittal plea

19 minutes ago
 Police employees children awarded prizes under new ..

Police employees children awarded prizes under new Welfare Policy 2022

19 minutes ago
 Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

Another 52,000 Ukrainians flee war as refugees

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.