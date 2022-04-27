German GDP Could Drop by 0.5-6.5% if Russian Gas Import Halts - German Economy Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Halting the flow of Russian gas supplies to Germany could cause the country's GDP to drop by 0.5-6.5%, head of the economic policy department of the German Ministry of Economy Philipp Steinberg said on Wednesday.

The opinion that cutting off import of Russian gas will entail a recession in Germany was expressed by Economy Minister Robert Habeck at a press conference dedicated to the government's macroeconomic forecast for spring.

"At the moment, in the case of (halting of) gas imports (the economy will not see any) growth, there will be a decline in economic activity.

If I remember correctly, this will stand at minus 5 percent of growth," Habeck said.

Habeck said that the estimate is based on the current situation on the market and the "constantly evolving" environment, he then asked Steinberg, who was present at the press conference, to present precise data.

"According to different calculations, estimates range from 0.5 to 6.5 per cent decline (in GDP)," Steinberg said.