German GDP growth in 2021 revised to 2.9 pct: Destatis

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) : Germany's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 grew by 2.9 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Friday.

Destatis's earlier estimate stood at 2.7 percent. In the fourth quarter of last year, GDP only declined by 0.3 percent instead of 0.7 percent as previously assumed, said the office.

"After economic performance had increased again last summer despite growing delivery bottlenecks and material shortages, the recovery of the German economy came to a halt at the end of the year due to the fourth COVID-19 wave," Destatis noted.

Although consumer spending fell by 1.8 percent in the final quarter of 2021, government spending was up one percent and had a "stabilizing effect," according to Destatis.