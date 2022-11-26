UrduPoint.com

German Government Adopts Measures To Curb Energy Price Hikes - Chancellor Scholz

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

German Government Adopts Measures to Curb Energy Price Hikes - Chancellor Scholz

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) The German government has adopted a package of measures to curb price hikes on energy, helping households and small and medium businesses, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"The Cabinet has adopted an important measure in a circular order: there will be measures to decrease prices on gas, electricity and heating. We will introduce limited prices on energy so that our citizens will be able to overcome new challenges," Scholz told a joint press conference with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Berlin.

The measures will come into effect starting January 2023, which is earlier than previously planned, and have retroactive effect.

In October, the German parliament approved a 200 billion euro ($207 billion) emergency plan against the backdrop of the energy crisis. The funds will be used to support the national economy until 2024, including down payments on gas bills for private households starting in December.

Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, rise in energy prices accelerated.

