BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The German government has once again avoided giving any comments regarding Berlin 's views on independent German detective Josef Resch's investigation into the 2014 Malaysian Airlines MH17 crash over eastern Ukraine

Earlier this month, Resch, who launched his own investigation into the crash at the request of a private client, made a new attempt to offer the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) his findings in spite of the fact that it had previously rejected them multiple times.

"The German government has supported and continues to support the efforts of the JIT in connection with the full investigation into this crime, the results have already been presented. I have nothing more to add," Ulrike Demmer, a deputy spokeswoman for the German government, told reporters in response to a relevant question.

In July, Demmer also declined to comment on the matter, expressing support for the JIT.

Resch earlier told Sputnik in an interview that he knew the Names of those responsible for the crash, as well as other details that he said were ignored by the international investigators.

The detective also stated that he might offer Russia, Malaysia and other countries the chance to publish his findings on the causes of the tragedy.

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev and the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's easternmost Donbas region, where the plane was shot down, have exchanged blame for the downing.

According to JIT, Flight MH17 was brought down by a missile that came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near Russia's city of Kursk.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT's accusations, saying that the claims were unfounded and the investigation was biased. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has not been granted access to the investigation and that Moscow would be able to recognize its results only if given access to the probe.