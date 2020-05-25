German Government Agrees $9.8Bln Support Package for Lufthansa - Airline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The German stabilization fund (WSF) has agreed a support package of 9 billion Euros ($9.8 billion) for Lufthansa, with the government getting 20 percent of the company's capital, the airline said Monday in a press release.

WSF will receive its 20 percent through the issuance of additional shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.