German Government Announces Deliveries Of 20 Infantry Mobility Vehicles Dingo To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 09:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The German government on Wednesday announced the delivery of 20 infantry mobile vehicles Dingo and two tank transporter tractors M1070 Oshkosh to Ukraine.

So far, Kiev has received 50 Dingo vehicles and 12 M1070 Oshkosh tractors from Germany, the government said.

Moreover, 18 wheeled self-propelled howitzers RCH 155, 80 pickup trucks, 90 anti-drone sensors and jammers, two hangar tents, and seven load-handling trucks 8x6 are currently in the process of delivery, the government said.

Berlin added that the total value of individual licenses issued for the exports of military goods to Ukraine from January 1, 2022, to December 5, 2022, has closely approached 2 billion Euros ($2.1 billion).

