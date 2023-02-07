German Government Approves Delivery of 178 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev - Spiegel

The German government has issued a permit for the supply of 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, deliveries will take place in the summer and next year, the Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday

Part of the tanks will have to arrive in Ukraine this summer, but most of them are expected in 2024, according to the publication.

The decision itself will be made public on Tuesday evening, it said.

Earlier, the business Insider publication reported that the German government would issue permission to two German defense companies to supply Ukraine with 187 tanks Leopard 1. It is specified that 88 Leopard 1 tanks would be supplied by Rheinmetall, and another 99 by Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft.