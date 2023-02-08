German Government Approves Delivery of 178 Leopard 1 Tanks to Kiev - Spiegel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The German government has issued a permit for the supply of 178 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, deliveries will take place in the summer and next year, the Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday.

Part of the tanks will have to arrive in Ukraine this summer, but most of them are expected in 2024, according to the publication. The decision itself will be made public on Tuesday evening, it said.

"Within the coming months, Ukraine will receive at least 100 of LEOPARD 1 A5 battle tanks, including the required logistic support and training," the German defense ministry said in a statement later in the day, adding that Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands will be providing "refurbished LEOPARD 1 A5 from industrial stocks," with the first ones being delivered within a few months.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during an unscheduled visit to Kiev on Tuesday announced an agreement with several European countries to supply Ukraine with an additional 20-25 Leopard A1 tanks by summer and more than 100 by early 2024.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that the Netherlands would supply Ukraine with about 100 Leopard 1 tanks, ammunition, logistical support and necessary training, as part of a joint initiative between the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark, which is open to further partners.

"Together with Germany and Denmark, the Netherlands are providing Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1A5 tanks from industrial stocks," Ollongren said on Twitter.

The Leopard 1A5 is an upgraded version of the Leopard 1A1 and the predecessor of the Leopard 2, the Dutch Defense Ministry noted.

Earlier, the business Insider publication reported that the German government would issue permission to two German defense companies to supply Ukraine with 187 tanks Leopard 1. It is specified that 88 Leopard 1 tanks would be supplied by Rheinmetall, and another 99 by Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft.