German Government Approves Exports of Leopard 1 Tanks to Ukraine - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The German government has approved exports of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday, commenting on earlier media reports about such plans.

"I confirm (the government's approval to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine)," Hebestreit told journalists, answering the question.

The spokesman, however, refused to give any details on how many tanks will be supplied, adding that necessary information would be given later.

Earlier in the day, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing government sources, that the German government had approved the transfer of 88 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, but there are problems with ammunition, since the tanks are no longer being produced.

Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva turned down a request from the German government to supply ammunition for Leopard tanks.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also warned that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.