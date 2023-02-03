UrduPoint.com

German Government Approves Exports Of Leopard 1 Tanks To Ukraine - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

German Government Approves Exports of Leopard 1 Tanks to Ukraine - Spokesman

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The German government has approved exports of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday, commenting on earlier media reports about such plans.

"I confirm (the government's approval to send Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine)," Hebestreit told journalists, answering the question.

The spokesman, however, refused to give any details on how many tanks will be supplied, adding that necessary information would be given later.

Earlier in the day, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing government sources, that the German government had approved the transfer of 88 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, but there are problems with ammunition, since the tanks are no longer being produced.

Last week, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva turned down a request from the German government to supply ammunition for Leopard tanks.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has also warned that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia German Kiev April Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

46 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

1 hour ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

1 hour ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

1 hour ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.