German Government Blocks IFVs Deliveries To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) The German government and the Federal Chancellor's Office are blocking deliveries of Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine, German newspaper Bild reported on Monday.

The newspaper claims that it obtained an unnamed internal document of the German defense ministry, which states that Berlin could "within six weeks" bring into operational readiness some of the 100 IFVs that can potentially be supplied to Ukraine.

On April 22, the German defense company Rheinmetall, which produces Marder IFVs, sent an official request to the German government to approve the sale of 100 units of these combat vehicles to Ukraine, but the federal government is blocking it, Bild reported.

According to the German newspaper, the defense ministry document said that if the Federal Security Council had approved Rheinmetall's proposal, these IFVs could already be used by the Ukrainian armed forces.

